Sierra Space Secures $550 Million Series C to Scale Defense-Tech and Dream Chaser Operations

BRAMPTON, Ontario – On Wednesday, March 4, MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) reported record financial results for the fiscal year 2025, underscored by a 51% year-over-year revenue surge to $1.63…

Operation Epic Fury tests the Law of Armed Conflict in space. How MizarVision's proxy ISR imagery — sourced from U.S. satellites — is straining the legal definitions of combatant, civilian…

SatNews has rolled out a completely redesigned satnews.com with its full 52,000-story archive searchable and intact, sitting right alongside today's headlines on SpaceX's looming IPO, Germany's €35 billion LEO commitment,…

LUXEMBOURG – On Thursday, March 5, SES (Euronext Paris: SESG) announced that its newest pair of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites has officially entered commercial service. The activation of O3b…

MUNICH – On Thursday, March 5, Rohde & Schwarz announced that it has successfully enabled the rapid validation of next-generation Wi-Fi 8 (IEEE 802.11bn) networking platforms in collaboration with Qualcomm…

PARIS – As the satellite industry shifts from transmitting raw data to providing real-time "orbital answers," the European Space Agency (ESA) and Axelera AI have solidified a strategic partnership to…

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut – On Thursday, March 5, Times Microwave Systems, an Amphenol brand, announced the launch of its Levitate™ cable assembly line. The new series is engineered specifically to address…

LOUISVILLE, Colorado – On Thursday, March 5, Sierra Space announced the closing of a $550 million Series C equity investment, propelling the company’s valuation to $8 billion. The round was…