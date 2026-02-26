Sierra Space Secures $550 Million Series C to Scale Defense-Tech and Dream Chaser Operations
LOUISVILLE, Colorado – On Thursday, March 5, Sierra Space announced the closing of a $550 million Series C equity investment, propelling the company’s valuation to $8 billion. The round was…
Times Microwave Systems Launches Levitate™ Ultra-Lightweight Cables for UAV and Defense Avionics
WALLINGFORD, Connecticut – On Thursday, March 5, Times Microwave Systems, an Amphenol brand, announced the launch of its Levitate™ cable assembly line. The new series is engineered specifically to address…
Axian Telecom and AST SpaceMobile to Launch Africa’s First Direct-to-Device Mobile Network
MIDLAND, Texas and ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar – On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Axian Telecom and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTS) announced a landmark partnership to deploy Africa’s first space-based cellular broadband…
Orbital Edge AI: Axelera AI and ESA Partner to Standardize Space-Based Inference
PARIS – As the satellite industry shifts from transmitting raw data to providing real-time "orbital answers," the European Space Agency (ESA) and Axelera AI have solidified a strategic partnership to…
Rohde & Schwarz and Qualcomm Validate Advanced 5×5 MIMO for Wi-Fi 8 Networking
MUNICH – On Thursday, March 5, Rohde & Schwarz announced that it has successfully enabled the rapid validation of next-generation Wi-Fi 8 (IEEE 802.11bn) networking platforms in collaboration with Qualcomm…
SES Activates Latest O3b mPOWER Satellites; Constellation Reaches 10-Unit Operational Milestone
LUXEMBOURG – On Thursday, March 5, SES (Euronext Paris: SESG) announced that its newest pair of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites has officially entered commercial service. The activation of O3b…
SatNews Launches New Website: 52,000 Stories, Zero Left Behind
SatNews has rolled out a completely redesigned satnews.com with its full 52,000-story archive searchable and intact, sitting right alongside today's headlines on SpaceX's looming IPO, Germany's €35 billion LEO commitment,…
The Iran Precedent: Operation Epic Fury and the Law of Armed Conflict in Space
Operation Epic Fury tests the Law of Armed Conflict in space. How MizarVision's proxy ISR imagery — sourced from U.S. satellites — is straining the legal definitions of combatant, civilian…
MDA Space Delivers Record $1.6 Billion Revenue in 2025; Unveils $40 Billion Opportunity Pipeline
BRAMPTON, Ontario – On Wednesday, March 4, MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) reported record financial results for the fiscal year 2025, underscored by a 51% year-over-year revenue surge to $1.63…